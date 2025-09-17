Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) CFO Roger Mj Thompson Sells 27,491 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JHG opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.Janus Henderson Group's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,162,000 after purchasing an additional 155,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,180,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

