iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.3%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $253.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

