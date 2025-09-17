iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 1908671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 961,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 194,908 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 451,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

