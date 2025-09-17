iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 71.9% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 641.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $574,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $372,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.