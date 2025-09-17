iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 32,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

