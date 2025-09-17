iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

