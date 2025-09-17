iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3655 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 13.2% increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $144.43.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
