iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3655 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 13.2% increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $144.43.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

