iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

