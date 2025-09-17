iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Boosted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

