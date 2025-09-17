iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

