Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

