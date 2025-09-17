Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Shares Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

