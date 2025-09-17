Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $592.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

