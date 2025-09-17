Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

