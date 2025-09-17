Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 32.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSMV stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

