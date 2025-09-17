Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 306,100 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 1,026,132 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 844,313 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

