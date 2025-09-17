InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for 3.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $91,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 91.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 37.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,833.16. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $323.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $331.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

