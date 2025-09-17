Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital AG lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 849,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 637,440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22,211.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,950,000 after buying an additional 422,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 378,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 255.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 522,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 577,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,015,021.08. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,154 shares of company stock valued at $42,299,977. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.