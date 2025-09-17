Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,220 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 350,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.