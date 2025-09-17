Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 6.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $44,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,574,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

