Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,374,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

