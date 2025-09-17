Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,214.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,135.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

