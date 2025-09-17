Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 192,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period.

FRDM opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

