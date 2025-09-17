Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

