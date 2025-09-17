Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

