Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

