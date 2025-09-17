Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 7.4%

IYJ stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $147.27.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

