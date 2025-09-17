Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 112,574 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 675,027 shares in the company, valued at $42,681,957.21. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $6,227,208.54.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

