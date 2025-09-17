Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Melvin Md Sharoky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00.

INSM opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

