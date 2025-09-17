Insider Selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells 366 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 366 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $10,661.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,193.23. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IBEX Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IBEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IBEX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

