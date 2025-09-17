Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 176.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

NYSE IIPR opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

