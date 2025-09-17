Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

Innovative Designs Stock Up 2.9%

OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -3.12. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.