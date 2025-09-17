ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.20). 30,500,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 8,394,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.09.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
