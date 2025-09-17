ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.20). 30,500,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 8,394,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.09.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.