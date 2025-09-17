HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.5667.
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.
HUYA Trading Down 4.3%
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.76.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
