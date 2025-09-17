HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.5667.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in HUYA by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

