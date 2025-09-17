Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

