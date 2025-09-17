Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Veritas upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

