HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $119.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.7692.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

HQY stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,543,000 after buying an additional 701,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.