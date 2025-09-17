Head-To-Head Review: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Columbia Sportswear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group $39.08 million 0.49 $2.59 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.88 $223.27 million $3.92 13.75

Analyst Recommendations

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for J-Long Group and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Sportswear 1 5 1 0 2.00

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

J-Long Group has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats J-Long Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

