Head-To-Head Analysis: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) vs. Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED)

Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energie and Eaton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eaton $24.88 billion 5.82 $3.79 billion $9.94 37.40

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Energie.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energie and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton 0 6 17 1 2.79

Eaton has a consensus target price of $390.68, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than Energie.

Profitability

This table compares Energie and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energie N/A N/A N/A Eaton 15.11% 23.91% 11.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Energie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton beats Energie on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energie

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

