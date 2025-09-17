Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Stock Position Raised by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,884,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,145,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 223,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

