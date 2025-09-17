Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

