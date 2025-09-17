Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Global, Inc. $SPIR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,516 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.02% of Spire Global worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Spire Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,594,839.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,773,937.75. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,703. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Price Performance

About Spire Global

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

