Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

