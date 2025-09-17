Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Owlet, Inc. $OWLT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,657 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.43% of Owlet worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on Owlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Owlet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

