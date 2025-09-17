Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day moving average of $263.73. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.