Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,225 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Braze by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,257.36. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,964.20. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,306. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.