Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ellington Financial worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1,140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 125.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.