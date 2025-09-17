Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of -2.72. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

