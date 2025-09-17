GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

GSG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,714.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $68.57.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.