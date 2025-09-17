GSG Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 939,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,935,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,606 shares of company stock worth $246,588,601 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $238.79 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $241.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 426.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

